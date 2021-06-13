Tenaha Hall of Honor Nomination Notice

History

On May 17, 2005, the Tenaha Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the

creation of the Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor in order to recognize those individuals that have

distinguished themselves as past or current educators, alumni, or supporters of the Tenaha school

system.

Either a brunch or meal is served at some point during the day and a plaque is presented to

honoree (s) and a very distinguished plaque with their picture is placed in the high school foyer.

All Hall of Honor inductees and their immediate families are presented to the community on the

football field prior to the Tiger Homecoming Game or other game time if that happens to be the

case. Six complimentary tickets are provided, and a designated seating area is provided.

Rules:

Inductees: Four Categories

A. Alumni

B. Athletes

C. Educators

D. Supporters

Inductees may be nominated five years after graduation or have given five years of service to

Tenaha ISD.

Class of 2021: 1-2 Honorees nominated by at least 3 TISD Alumni as chosen by the Hall of

Honor Committee and approved by the Tenaha Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Selection Committee: Five person committee (2 rotating board members with annual terms and

3 resident Alumni Members)

The 17th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the TISD

Cafetorium unless a situation occurs to prevent our convening. All inductees will be introduced

to the community during a pre-game ceremony prior to the game between the Tenaha Tigers

and the Colmesneil Bulldogs.

Timeline:

June 14, 2021 Nomination forms available

August 2, 2021 Deadline for submitting nominations to Tenaha ISD

August 16, 2021 Selections announced

October 2, 2021 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony

Nominations to the Hall of Honor must be made by former Tenaha High School Alumni.