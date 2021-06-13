Tenaha Hall of Honor Nomination Notice
History
On May 17, 2005, the Tenaha Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the
creation of the Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor in order to recognize those individuals that have
distinguished themselves as past or current educators, alumni, or supporters of the Tenaha school
system.
Either a brunch or meal is served at some point during the day and a plaque is presented to
honoree (s) and a very distinguished plaque with their picture is placed in the high school foyer.
All Hall of Honor inductees and their immediate families are presented to the community on the
football field prior to the Tiger Homecoming Game or other game time if that happens to be the
case. Six complimentary tickets are provided, and a designated seating area is provided.
Rules:
Inductees: Four Categories
A. Alumni
B. Athletes
C. Educators
D. Supporters
Inductees may be nominated five years after graduation or have given five years of service to
Tenaha ISD.
Class of 2021: 1-2 Honorees nominated by at least 3 TISD Alumni as chosen by the Hall of
Honor Committee and approved by the Tenaha Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Selection Committee: Five person committee (2 rotating board members with annual terms and
3 resident Alumni Members)
The 17th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the TISD
Cafetorium unless a situation occurs to prevent our convening. All inductees will be introduced
to the community during a pre-game ceremony prior to the game between the Tenaha Tigers
and the Colmesneil Bulldogs.
Timeline:
June 14, 2021 Nomination forms available
August 2, 2021 Deadline for submitting nominations to Tenaha ISD
August 16, 2021 Selections announced
October 2, 2021 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony
Nominations to the Hall of Honor must be made by former Tenaha High School Alumni.