TENAHA: City of Tenaha to hold emergency meeting Monday, March 30, 2020

The Tenaha City Council will meet in and Emergency Special Session by Teleconference on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), this meeting will be conducted by telephone conference. It is expected that a quorum of the council will be participating by telephone conference in accordance with the provisions of Sections 551.125 or 551.127 of the Texas Government Code that have not been suspended by order of the Governor. The meeting may proceed with less than a quorum in accordance with the Governor’s suspension of that requirement. The public may attend the teleconference by dialing 712-432-3900 Conference # 232047.

Public comments related to this meeting will be handled as follows: Public comments may be submitted by phone by leaving a voice mail at (936) 248-3841 until 5:00 p.m. The audio comments will be played for the members of the Council or transcribed and read verbatim to the Council at the public comment section of the agenda. A modified version of the public comment regulation consistent with the Attorney General's guidance will remain in effect until the Governor's order on the suspension of certain portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act is lifted or modified.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below.

1. Call Meeting to Order and Establish a Quorum, as allowed by current law

2. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

3. Public Comments/Audience Participation

4. Discuss and Act on Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency (COVID-19).

5. Discuss and Act on Order Setting Curfew (COVID-19)

6. Discuss and Act on Stay at Home Order (COVID-19)

7. Council Comments

8. Adjourn

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on: March 30, 2020, at or before 4:00 p.m.