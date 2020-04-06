The Tenaha City Council will meet in an Emergency Special Session by Teleconference on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), this meeting will be conducted by telephone conference. It is expected that a quorum of the council will be participating by telephone conference in accordance with the provisions of Sections 551.125 or 551.127 of the Texas Government Code that have not been suspended by order of the Governor. The meeting may proceed with less than a quorum in accordance with the Governor’s suspension of that requirement. The public may attend the teleconference by dialing 712-432-3900 Conference # 232047.

Public comments related to this meeting will be handled as follows: Public comments may be submitted by phone by leaving a voice mail at (936) 248-3841 until 5:00 p.m. The audio comments will be played for the members of the Council or transcribed and read verbatim to the Council at the public comment section of the agenda. A modified version of the public comment regulation consistent with the Attorney General's guidance will remain in effect until the Governor's order on the suspension of certain portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act is lifted or modified.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below.

1. Call Meeting to Order and Establish a Quorum, as allowed by current law

2. Public Comments/Audience Participation

3. Discuss and Consider Approving Resolution Extending Disaster Declaration, “Stay Home – Stay Safe” Order, Curfew Order, And Instituting New Emergency Measures Due to Public Health Emergency Related to Coronavirus (Covid-19). ACTION ITEM

4. Discuss and Consider Approving Order of Postponement of the May 2, 2020 General Election to November 3, 2020. ACTION ITEM

5. Council Comments

6. Adjourn

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on April 6, 2020, at or before 4:00 p.m.