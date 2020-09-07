TENAHA: City Council Meeting Agenda for September 8, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a Special called meeting of the governing body of the City of

Tenaha will be held on Tuesday the 8th day of September 2020 at 5:45 pm at the City

Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha Texas, at which time the following

subjects will be discussed.

(Face Mask Are Required to enter building)

Agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call to establish that a quorum is present

3. Invocation

4. Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the

City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action items or a

matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens

Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary Prior to the

Meeting.

Regular Agenda Items (6-9):

6. Discuss and Take Action: Consider Adoption of the FY 2020-2021 Budget.

7. Discuss and Take Action: Consider Adoption of the Proposed Tax Rate for

2020-2021.

8. Discuss and Take Action: Consider Adoption of the FY 2020-2021 City

Employee Handbook.

9. Discuss and Take Action: Consider opening and renting the Annex Room(s).

10. Council Comments: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not

on the agenda will be made at this time.

11. Adjourn

