Tenaha Board Meeting
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:26pm Ourtown1
Brenda Lucas
Public Notice of Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop
The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISO
A Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop of the Board of Trustees ol'Tenaha ISD will be held June 14, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
- Call to Order--- Welcome
- Public Comment
- Reports from Administrators
- District Employees and Officers, Texas Government Code Section 551.074 and Real Proper t y Texas Code Section 552.72
- Board of Trustee Goal Workshop
- Comments by Board Members
- Adjournment