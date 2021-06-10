Home

Tenaha Board Meeting

Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:26pm Ourtown1
Brenda Lucas

Public Notice of Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop

The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISO

 

A Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop of the Board of Trustees ol'Tenaha ISD will be held June 14, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974

 

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

 

  1. Call to Order--- Welcome
  2. Public Comment
  3. Reports from Administrators
  4. District Employees and Officers, Texas Government Code Section 551.074 and Real Proper t y Texas Code Section 552.72
  5. Board of Trustee Goal Workshop
  6. Comments by Board Members
  7. Adjournment

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media