Tenaha Board Meeting

Public Notice of Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop

The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISO

A Called Board Meeting: Goal Workshop of the Board of Trustees ol'Tenaha ISD will be held June 14, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.