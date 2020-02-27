Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on the 27th day of February at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed. If while in the meeting, any discussion on items on the Agenda should be held in executive session, the Council will convene in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code Section 551.101.

Agenda:

Call Meeting to Order Welcome/Pledge and Prayer Roll Call to establish that a quorum is present Public Comments: Must sign in prior to Meeting being called to order. Discuss and Consider Approving Cleanup & Restoration of the City Hall Building due to Slab Leak and Flooding. ACTION ITEM Council Comments Adjourn

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 8:00 pm February 24th, 2020 for public viewing 72 hours prior to 5:30 pm Thursday February 27th at 5:30 pm. Emailed to the Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary