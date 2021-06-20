Public Notice of Called Public Hearing to Discuss the Tax Rate and Budget The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISD

A Called Public Hearing to Discuss the Tax Rate and Budget of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha ISD will be held June 21, 2021, beginning at 5:15 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

Call to Order-Welcome Public Participation is invited. Discussion of the 2021-2022 School District's Budget and the 2021 Proposed Tax Rate (Indebtedness & Service; Maintenance & Operations) Adjournment

If during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in an open meeting. [See BEC (LEGAL)] .

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on: