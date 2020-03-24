Notice of Special Called Closed Meeting: The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISD

A Special Called Closed Meeting of the Board ofTmstees of Tenaha ISD will be held March 27, 2020, beginning at 1:00 PM in the Cafetorium located at 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

Welcome: Call to Order District Employees and Officers, TX Government Code Section 551.074 and Real Property TX Code Section 552.72

(a.) District Employees and Officers Texas Gov't Code§ 5510074

(b.) Discussion/Action Regarding Real Property Texas Code§ 552.072

Consider for Approval Budget Amendment (s) to the 2019-2020 District's Budget Comments by Board Members

(a.) Comments Regarding Current Agenda (b.) Requests for Future Agenda Items

Adjournment

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on:

Scott Tyner, Superintendent