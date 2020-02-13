Notice of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISD: February 17, 2020

Notice of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Tenaha ISD

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha ISD will be held February 17, 2020, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office locat.e d at 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice . Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

Call to Order---Welcome Public Comment Reports from Administrators

Linda Jacobs Worre ll , Principal Brenda Farmer, Assistant Principal Jundy Monroe, Special Services Scott Tyner, Superintendent District Investment Reports Consider for Approval the 2020-2021 Statewide Educational Consulting & Counseling Associates , Inc. Contract Consider for Approval the Minutes of the Previous Meeting(s) Consider for Approval Moving the Regular Board Meeting Scheduled for March 16, 2020 to March 23, 2020 Consider for Approval the Maintenance Note with Government Capital Corporation Discussion and Possible Action on Energy Conservation Proposal for LED Lighting District Employees and Officers , TX Government Code Section 551 . 07 4 and Real Property TX Code Section 552.72

(a.) Employment, Resignations, New Hire, and/or Discipline (b.) Administrative Contracts

Comments by Board Members

Comments Regarding Current Agenda Requests for Future Agenda Items Adjournment

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held i·n a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(t). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will pul:ilicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]