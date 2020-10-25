NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF TENAHA: Agenda for October 26, 2020
The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday,
October 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.
FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND DESIGNATED
SEATING WILL BE PROVIDED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTIANCING.
The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
1. Call to Order:
2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.
3. Invocation:
4. Pledge: United States Pledge
5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the
City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a
matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens
Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
6. Department Head Reports:
a. Public Works Report
b. Municipal Court Report
c. Police Department Report
d. City Secretary Report
e. Fire Department Report
7. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little
or no deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda
authorizes the City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item
as reflected in the Minutes of this meeting.
a. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on
Monday September 28, 2020.
b. Scheduling Next Month’s meeting for Monday November 23, 2020 at 5:30
pm.
REGULAR AGENDA ITEM(S) (8-13)
8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Accepting a Bid for Tax Trust
Property; Suit No. 08CV-30,130, Shelby County, Tenaha Independent School
District and City of Tenaha.
9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Accepting a Bid for Tax Trust
Property; Suit No. 91CV-23,303, Shelby County, Tenaha Independent School
District and City of Tenaha vs. Heirs of Ann Evans, Deceased.
10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the recommendation
of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Traylor & Associates,
Inc. for grant administration services for the City’s Economic Development
Administration (EDA) application preparation and project administration, if
awarded.
11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the recommendation
of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Stephens Engineering
for engineering services for the City’s Economic Development Administration
(EDA) application preparation and project implementation, if awarded.
12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Approving additional job duties
that 5 C Utilities will add to their contract and a contract amount increase.
13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the September 2020
Financials.
14. EXECUTIVE SESSION
Recess into executive session pursuant to Chapter 551, Subchapter D of the Texas
Government Code:
EXECUTIVE SESSION AGENDA:
A. SECTION 551.071. CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY(s):
Pending or contemplated litigation related to Case No. 2:08-CV-00288-JRG, Morrow, et
al. v. Washington, et al.
B. SECTION 551.074. PERSONNEL MATTERS:
To deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,
discipline,
or dismissal of a public officer or employee. (Interim Chief Bobby Linder)
END OF EXECUTIVE SESSION
Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive
Session.
15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on
the agenda will be made at this time.
16. Adjourn.
The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the
items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified
under the Open Meetings Act.
The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more
information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General
of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.
Amanda Treat
City Secretary