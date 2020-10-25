NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF TENAHA: Agenda for October 26, 2020

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday,

October 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND DESIGNATED

SEATING WILL BE PROVIDED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTIANCING.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the

City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a

matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens

Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Public Works Report

b. Municipal Court Report

c. Police Department Report

d. City Secretary Report

e. Fire Department Report

7. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little

or no deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda

authorizes the City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item

as reflected in the Minutes of this meeting.

a. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on

Monday September 28, 2020.

b. Scheduling Next Month’s meeting for Monday November 23, 2020 at 5:30

pm.

REGULAR AGENDA ITEM(S) (8-13)

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Accepting a Bid for Tax Trust

Property; Suit No. 08CV-30,130, Shelby County, Tenaha Independent School

District and City of Tenaha.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Accepting a Bid for Tax Trust

Property; Suit No. 91CV-23,303, Shelby County, Tenaha Independent School

District and City of Tenaha vs. Heirs of Ann Evans, Deceased.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the recommendation

of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Traylor & Associates,

Inc. for grant administration services for the City’s Economic Development

Administration (EDA) application preparation and project administration, if

awarded.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the recommendation

of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Stephens Engineering

for engineering services for the City’s Economic Development Administration

(EDA) application preparation and project implementation, if awarded.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Approving additional job duties

that 5 C Utilities will add to their contract and a contract amount increase.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the September 2020

Financials.

14. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Recess into executive session pursuant to Chapter 551, Subchapter D of the Texas

Government Code:

EXECUTIVE SESSION AGENDA:

A. SECTION 551.071. CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY(s):

Pending or contemplated litigation related to Case No. 2:08-CV-00288-JRG, Morrow, et

al. v. Washington, et al.

B. SECTION 551.074. PERSONNEL MATTERS:

To deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties,

discipline,

or dismissal of a public officer or employee. (Interim Chief Bobby Linder)

END OF EXECUTIVE SESSION

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive

Session.

15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on

the agenda will be made at this time.

16. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the

items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified

under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more

information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General

of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary