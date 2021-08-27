Notice of Meeting of The Governing Body of the City of Tenaha
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 9:43am Ourtown1
August 2021 Budget and Property Tax Agenda
Amanda Treat
The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Special Called City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.
The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
- Call to Order:
- Roll Call: To establish a quorum.
- Invocation:
- Pledge: United States Pledge
- Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
- Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider adopting the 2021-2022 Proposed Tax Rate. ($0.218/$100)
- Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider adopting the 2021-2022 Proposed Budget for Water/Wastewater and General Operating Funds.
- Adjourn.
The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.
The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.
Amanda Treat
City Secretary