NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF TENAHA

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, May

24, 2021 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the

City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a

matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens

Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Public Works Report

b. Municipal Court Report

c. Police Department Report

d. City Secretary Report

e. Fire Department Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider appointing a Mayor Pro-Tem.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving Presentation on Fire

Hydrant Survey by Corey Mills with R & M Services.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the Drought

Contingency Update.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the Minutes for the

April 26, 2021, City Council Meeting.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving April 2021

Financials.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving a resolution to

change the signature cards for all bank accounts at 1 st National Bank of Hughes

Springs removing Craig Gray, Jeremy Pope, Durand Steadman and adding Mike

Ramsey and keeping Linda Vickery on the signature cards.

13. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session personnel matters with possible action related

thereto upon reconvening in open session in accordance with Government Code

Section 551.074. (Chief of Police Position)

End of Executive Session

Reconvene into an open session and take any action necessary because of the

Executive Session.

14. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on

the agenda will be made at this time.

15. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the

items listed on this Agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified

under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more

information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General

of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary