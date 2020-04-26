CITY OF TENAHA: Special Called City Council Meeting for April 27, 2020

CITY OF TENAHA REGULAR CALLED COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

Monday April 27, 2020 5:30 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Regular Called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 5:30 PM.

Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), this meeting will be conducted by telephone conference. It is expected that a quorum of the council will be participating by telephone conference in accordance with the provisions of Sections 551.125 or 551.127 of the Texas Government Code that have not been suspended by order of the Governor. The meeting may proceed with less than a quorum in accordance with the Governor’s suspension of that requirement. The public may attend the teleconference by dialing 712-432-3900 Conference # 232047.

Public comments related to this meeting will be handled as follows: Public comments may be submitted by phone by leaving a voice mail at (936) 248-3841 until 5:00 p.m. The audio comments will be played for the members of the Council or transcribed and read verbatim to the Council at the public comment section of the agenda. A modified version of the public comment regulation consistent with the Attorney General's guidance will remain in effect until the Governor's order on the suspension of certain portions of the Texas Open Meetings Act is lifted or modified.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below:

Call to Order Welcome/Prayer/Pledge Roll Call and Establish a quorum Public Comments (Must sign in prior to call to order and limited to 3 minutes) Department Head Reports: Discuss and Consider Approving February 2020 City Council Meeting Minutes. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving February 2020 Financials. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving March 2020 Financials. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving Pineywoods Telephone and Intelligent Concepts proposal for telephone and internet service. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Designating someone as the Local Rabies Control Authority (LRCA) according to the Texas Health and Safety Code’s 826. ACTION ITEM. Discuss and Consider Approving Amending Ordinance No. Sanctuary City. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving the renewal of Texas Municipal League (TML)’s membership for 06/01/2020 – 05/31/2021. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving Compensation/Reimbursement for Mayor Michael Baker’s fuel cost for the years May 2018 – May 2020. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving resolution authorizing the submission of a BG21 PY21 Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Grant Program. Council Comments Adjourn

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 4:00 pm Friday April 24, 2020 for public viewing 72 hours prior to 5:30 pm April 27, 2020. Emailed to the Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary