CITY OF TENAHA REGULAR CALLED COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

Monday February 24, 2020 5:30 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Regular Called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 5:30 PM in the City Council Meeting Room located at 238 N. George Bowers Drive in Tenaha, Texas. If while in the meeting, any discussion on items on the Agenda should be held in executive session, the Council will convene in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code Section 551.101.

Order of Business:

Call to Order Welcome/Prayer/Pledge Roll Call and Establish a quorum Public Comments (Must sign in prior to call to order and limited to 3 minutes) Department Head Reports: Presentation from Axel & Rode for the 2018 Audit Presentation. Discuss and Consider Approving the 2018 Audit. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Axel & Rode to conduct the 2019 Audit. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving January 2020 City Council Meeting Minutes. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving January 2020 Financials. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Accepting the Certification of Unopposed Candidates (SOS FORM AW12-1). ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving Board Resolution to become a member of The Local Government Purchasing Cooperative. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving the 2020 Investment Policy. ACTION ITEM Discuss and Consider Approving Cleanup & Restoration of the City Hall Building due to Slab Leak and Flooding by Servpro. ACTION ITEM Council Comments Adjourn

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 4:00 pm Friday January 24, 2020 for public viewing 72 hours prior to 5:30 pm January 27, 2020. Emailed to the Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary