CITY OF TENAHA: Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held May 26, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held May 26, 2020 at 5:30pm in the Council Room of the City of Tenaha at 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas 75974 to deliberate and consider action on the following items.

1. Call to Order---Welcome, Prayer and Pledge

2. Roll Call to Establish a Quorum

3. Public Comment(s)

4. Reports from the Department Heads.

5. Discuss and Consider for Approval the April 2020 Meeting Minutes.

6. Discuss and Consider for Approval the April 2020 Financials.

7. Discuss and Consider for Approval making changes to the Cellular One Contract.

8. Discuss the signs for City parks.

9. Discuss the Engine Brake Ordinance.

10. Discuss and Consider for Approval weather to allow the Tenaha Businessmen’s Club and American Legion Post 5 to hold a Fourth of July Celebration at the Tenaha High School or not due to Covid-19 and large crowd gatherings/ social distancing.

11. Discuss and Consider for Approval the opening of the city office due to COVID-19.

12. Discuss and Consider for Approval the Backhoe Repair and/or use or sale of the Police Department Backhoe.

13. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Recess into executive session pursuant to Chapter 551, Subchapter D of the Texas

Government Code:

EXECUTIVE SESSION AGENDA:

A. SECTION 551.074. PERSONNEL MATTERS

To deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline,

or dismissal of a public officer or employee:

END OF EXECUTIVE SESSION

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive

Session.

14. Provide Official Statement of Elected Officer and Oath of Office to candidates (Secretary of State Forms 2201 and 2204).

15. Comments by the Council

16. Adjournment

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 4:00 pm Friday May 22, 2020 for public viewing 72 hours prior to 5:30 pm May 26, 2020. Emailed to the Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary