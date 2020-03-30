CITY OF TENAHA: City Offices to Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and in the interest of everyone's health and well being, the City of Tenaha City Offices have decided to close until further notice. You may pay your water bills online at payclix.com or use the drop box. Municipal Court payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com or call 1-800-444-1187 or use the drop box. If it's a water leak emergency please call 936-572-1160