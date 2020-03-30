Home

CITY OF TENAHA: City Offices to Close Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 2:33pm Ourtown1
Amanda Treat

Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and in the interest of everyone's health and well being, the City of Tenaha City Offices have decided to close until further notice. You may pay your water bills online at payclix.com or use the drop box. Municipal Court payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com or call 1-800-444-1187 or use the drop box. If it's a water leak emergency please call 936-572-1160

Do NOT Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media