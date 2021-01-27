CITY OF TENAHA: City Council Meeting Agenda for 1-25-2021

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

GOVERNING BODY OF THE

CITY OF TENAHA

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, January 25,

2021 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

FACE MASK ARE REQUIED TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND DESIGNATED SEATING WILL BE

PROVIDED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTIANCING.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not listed

on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled

out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Public Works Report

b. Municipal Court Report

c. Police Department Report

d. City Secretary Report

e. Fire Department Report

7. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session for legal consultation with the City Attorney and

discussion of pending litigation, personnel matters and acquisition with possible action

related thereto upon reconvening in open session in accordance with Government Code

Section 551.071, 551.072, 551.074.

End of Executive Session

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive

Session.

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City

Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the Minutes of

this meeting.

a. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on Monday

November 23, 2020.

b. Scheduling Next Month’s meeting for Monday February 22, 2021 at 5:30 pm.

REGULAR AGENDA ITEM(S) (9-13)

9. Representative from Ameri-Tex Services presentation. NO ACTION ITEM

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the November 2020 Financials.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the December 2020 Financials.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and award contract to vendor for the delivery of

emergency services equipment through CDBG FAST Grant 7219256.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approval of moving $17,879.14 from one

bank account to another to pay First National Bank Wichita Falls for Loan No. 66879.

14. Discuss and take action: Order an Election to be held on May 1, 2021 for the purpose of

electing (3) Three City Council Members; Place 1, Place 4 and Place 5.

15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time.

16. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed

on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open

Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more

information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of

Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary