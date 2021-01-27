CITY OF TENAHA: City Council Meeting Agenda for 1-25-2021
NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE
GOVERNING BODY OF THE
CITY OF TENAHA
The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, January 25,
2021 at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.
FACE MASK ARE REQUIED TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND DESIGNATED SEATING WILL BE
PROVIDED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTIANCING.
The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
1. Call to Order:
2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.
3. Invocation:
4. Pledge: United States Pledge
5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City
Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not listed
on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled
out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.
6. Department Head Reports:
a. Public Works Report
b. Municipal Court Report
c. Police Department Report
d. City Secretary Report
e. Fire Department Report
7. Executive Session:
Consider entering executive session for legal consultation with the City Attorney and
discussion of pending litigation, personnel matters and acquisition with possible action
related thereto upon reconvening in open session in accordance with Government Code
Section 551.071, 551.072, 551.074.
End of Executive Session
Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive
Session.
8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no
deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City
Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the Minutes of
this meeting.
a. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on Monday
November 23, 2020.
b. Scheduling Next Month’s meeting for Monday February 22, 2021 at 5:30 pm.
REGULAR AGENDA ITEM(S) (9-13)
9. Representative from Ameri-Tex Services presentation. NO ACTION ITEM
10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the November 2020 Financials.
11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the December 2020 Financials.
12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and award contract to vendor for the delivery of
emergency services equipment through CDBG FAST Grant 7219256.
13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approval of moving $17,879.14 from one
bank account to another to pay First National Bank Wichita Falls for Loan No. 66879.
14. Discuss and take action: Order an Election to be held on May 1, 2021 for the purpose of
electing (3) Three City Council Members; Place 1, Place 4 and Place 5.
15. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the
agenda will be made at this time.
16. Adjourn.
The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed
on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open
Meetings Act.
The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more
information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of
Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.
Amanda Treat
City Secretary