Timpson Lady Bears Varsity Clinches Lead in Sixth Inning to Defeat Chester

The Lady Bears took the lead late in the game in a 23-12 victory over Chester on Saturday. The game was tied at eight with the Lady Bears batting in the top of the sixth when Olivia Daniels singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. The Lady Bears were boosted by Emma Ramsey who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Ramsey singled in the second, singled in the third, doubled in the sixth, and singled in the sixth. Chester got things moving in the first inning. Chester evened things up at eight in the bottom of the fourth inning. #8 drove in one when she singled. Jaycee Campbell led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Bears. She allowed seven hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one. #9 was in the pitcher's circle for Chester. She lasted five innings, allowing 15 hits and 14 runs while striking out two. #15 threw one inning in relief. The Lady Bears hit one home run on the day. Daniels had a dinger in the fourth inning. The Lady Bears tallied 19 hits. Ramsey, Daniels, Kaleigh Timmons, Campbell, Erica Renick, Johna Kruse, and Sadie Ramsey all had multiple hits. Ramsey went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits. The Lady Bears tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Ramsey led the way with two. Chester scattered 12 hits in the game. #8, #6, #7, and #17 each managed multiple hits for Chester.