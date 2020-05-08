TIMPSON ISD: Timpson Band: Drum Majors, Twirlers, and more

Drum Major auditions were held virtually during the week of May 4-8. The following gentlemen were selected to lead the 2020 – 2021 Timpson High School Bear Band:

Head Drum Major is Carter Ramsey.

Carter will be a junior and plays the tuba/percussion. He is the son of James & Summer Ramsey. His grandparents are Larry & Kathy Ramsey and Wayne & Teresa Murdick. His great grandparents are Bobby & Iris Bailey and Jackie Ramsey.

Assistant Drum Major is Jayden Windham.

Jayden will be a sophomore and plays the tuba. He is the son of Michael and Sarah Windham. His grandparents are Eileen Randall, Tim & Sabrina Randall, and David & Rebecca Windham.

Twirler tryouts were held on March 13th in the Timpson Gymnasium. The following ladies were selected for the 2020 – 2021 Middle School (MS) and High School (HS) majorette lines: Chloe Nix (MS), Remi Newman (MS), Bella Alford (HS), Lexie Billingsley (HS), Kaitlyn Crockett (HS), Giselle Manzano (HS), Mackenzie Parks (HS), Kallie Solomon (HS), and Mckenley Wynn (HS).

Head Twirler is Kaitlyn Crockett.

Kaitlyn will be a sophomore french horn/trumpet player and is the daughter of Michelle Crockett and Paul Barnes. Her grandparents are Mary Hinojosa, Tony Hinojosa, Jennifer Hinojosa, and Suzzane Crockett.

Congratulations to all students, and good luck in the 2020 – 2021 season.