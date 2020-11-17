Timpson ISD Bear Update for November 16, 2020

Timpson ISD will be cancelling school for this Friday, November 20, 2020. Staff and students have worked extremely hard this year and we have been able to minimize closures and delays during this difficult time.

The Timpson Bears football team will be traveling to Palestine Westwood this Thursday to take on Leon in the Area round of the UIL playoffs at 7:00 P.M. "Go Bears"!!

We would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.