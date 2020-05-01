TIMPSON ISD: Bear Update - May 1, 2020

Timpson ISD Bear Update

5/1/2020

Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten Round-Up ! - Registration for PK-4 and Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Due to the school closures and social distancing order, registration packets will be available for pick up at the elementary. There will be a box located on the sidewalk with packets labeled Pre-K and Kindergarten. You will have the option of dropping off your packets on May 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. or mailing your packets in.

PK-4 Enrollment:

PK students must be 4 years old as of September 1, 2020. Parents or legal guardians must register students. The following information must be provided for students to be enrolled:

• Certified birth certificate

• Social Security card

• Immunization record

• Proof of residency

• Driver’s License

• Proof of Income (ex. W2)

Proof of residency must include a physical address and utility bill.

Kindergarten Enrollment:

To be eligible for Kindergarten enrollment, students must be 5 years old as of September 1, 2020. Parents or legal guardians must register students. The following information must be provided for students to be enrolled:

• Certified birth certificate

• Social Security card

• Immunization record

• Driver’s License

• Proof of residency

PK students already enrolled in Timpson Elementary do not need to register for Kindergarten. Please notify us if your PK child will be returning for Kindergarten.

If you need more information or have questions, please feel free to contact Staci Searcy, Timpson Elementary Secretary, at 936-558-4400 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.