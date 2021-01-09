Home

TIMPSON ISD: 50% capacity rule to affect ticket purchases for basketball season

Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:21am Ourtown1
Bear Update 1-8-2021

TISD must inform basketball fans that due to the 50% capacity rules in the State of Texas, we must require that all ticket purchases to Timpson High School basketball games be made online at Schooleventtickets.com. Therefore, there will no longer be tickets sold at the gate for high school basketball games for Timpson High School. Please, visit Timpsonisd.com and click the QR code located on the website to access Schooleventtickets.com to make your purchases for games. 

 

In the event of school weather closures or delays, please visit our Timpson ISD webpage or facebook page for updated information. We will also attempt to inform KSLA news 12 of any updates, as well as, Shelby County Today.

