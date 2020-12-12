Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce news release for SoSo Classic Golf tournament 

SoSo Park Classic spectator invitation

The first professional disc golf tournament held on the Timpson Disc Golf course in SoSo Park will be this Saturday. The tournament is "invitation only" and is designed to showcase our beautiful SoSo Park while giving professional disc golfers a challenging, enjoyable and competitive experience in Timpson, Texas. This event is on Saturday, December 12, 2020 beginning at 8am. The tournament is hosted by Miles Seaborn and Casey Jillson, both members of PDGA. Some of the best disc golfers in the country will be participating in this tournament. Although,to play is invitation only, we are inviting THE PUBLIC to join us as spectators. Social distancing and respect for the game will be required. Anyone disrupting or interfering will be asked to leave the park. No vehicles are allowed inside the park area during the tournament. Parking along the exterior of the park and downtown (a short walk from the park) is available.

Timpson Disc Golf was introduced by Councilman Kyle Allen when he first was elected to the Timpson City Council. Kyle was interested in bringing something fun and affordable to Timpson that would benefit both citizens and businesses. Kyle visited with Paul Smith and together they got the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, Timpson Economic Development Corporation, City of Timpson and many sponsors to take the idea from paper to park. The 9 basket, 18 tee course was designed by Craig Lewis.

We hope that you will join in the fun and become a disc golf enthusiastic. It’s good, clean, healthy fun and we have an amazing course right here in Timpson Texas.

Thank you,

Paul Smith / Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce President