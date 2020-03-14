Strong Offense Not Enough to Secure Win for Timpson Lady Bears Varsity Over Douglass

Scorekeepers were kept busy Friday during a high-scoring contest between Douglass and the Lady Bears where the Lady Bears Varsity lost 10-6. The Lady Bears took an early lead in the second inning. McKenzie Wynn lined out, scoring one run. After the Lady Bears scored three runs in the top of the sixth, Douglass answered with three of their own. Timpson scored when Emma Ramsey doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Wynn doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Sadie Ramsey tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Douglass then answered when an error scored one run for Douglass. Douglass took the lead for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third Katie Perry drew a walk, scoring one run, Madyson Freeman drew a walk, scoring one run, Maraih Poskey singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, and Grace Leuschner singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

McKenna Smith toed the rubber for Douglass. She went seven innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out six. Ramsey led things off on the rubber for Timpson. She went six innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out six. The Lady Bears collected seven hits. Olivia Daniels and Ramsey each racked up multiple hits. Ramsey and Daniels each managed two hits to lead. Douglass totaled seven hits in the game. Allie Grammer and Leuschner each collected multiple hits for Douglass. Grammer led Douglass with three hits in four at bats. Grammer led Douglass with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with five stolen bases.