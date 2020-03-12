Timpson Captures Lead Early to Defeat Tenaha Tenaha Tigers Baseball Varsity

The Tigers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 15-0 loss to Timpson on Tuesday. Timpson scored on a single by Braden Courtney, a double by Zach Molloy, a single by Asher Molloy, an error, and an error in the first inning. The Tigers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Timpson, giving up 15 runs. In the first inning, Timpson got their offense started when Courtney singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. A single by Dylan Calloway in the third inning was a positive for the Tigers. Courtney earned the win for Timpson. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking one. Braiden Tyler took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed five hits and eight runs over one inning, striking out one. Calloway went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits. Timpson tallied 12 hits on the day. Courtney, Caleb Rawlinson, and Caden Solomon each collected multiple hits for Timpson. Courtney led Timpson with three hits in four at bats. Timpson didn't commit a single error in the field. Gabe Smith had the most chances in the field with 12.