Tenaha Tenaha Tigers Varsity Baseball Stymied by Timpson, Lose 11-1

Friday was a long day for Tenaha, falling to Timpson 11-1. The Tigers got things started in the first inning. Cameron Head drew a walk, scoring one run. Timpson pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third, Blaze Melancon drew a walk, scoring one run and Tristan Hilburn grounded out, scoring one run. Timpson scored four runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Timpson came thanks to a walk by Asher Molloy, a single by Hilburn, and a sacrifice fly by Gabe Smith. Smith earned the win for Timpson. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out 11 and walking one. Garrett Askins threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hayden Jenkins took the loss for Tenaha. He allowed four hits and five runs over four innings, striking out nine.

Zach Molloy started the game for Timpson. He went one-third of an inning, allowing one run on one hit. Alex Tyner went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Tenaha in hits. Timpson tallied eight hits. Braden Courtney and Caleb Rawlinson all collected multiple hits for Timpson. Courtney led Timpson with three hits in four at bats.