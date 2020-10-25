Joaquin vs. Timpson Visitor Ticket Information for Monday, October 26, 2020

Joaquin vs. Timpson Visitor Ticket Information

Vouchers for the Joaquin vs. Timpson varsity football game to be played on 10/30 will be available at the Joaquin Administration Office starting Monday (10/26). The band will be traveling to Timpson for this game. Vouchers will be issued according to the guidelines listed in the table below.

Weekday Purchasing Group Ticket Limit Monday Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, band/majorettes, cheerleaders & water girls. Limit 2 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family *For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a limit of 2 tickets per family. Tuesday-Thursday General Admission Ticket Sales Limit 2 per person Friday General Admission Ticket Sales No limit – First come, first served

There are 300 visiting team ‘vouchers’ for this game. Admission for the vouchers will be paid at the gate prior to the contest. Parents of athletes/students who are participating in this event are highly encouraged to come get their two vouchers on Monday!!