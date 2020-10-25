Joaquin vs. Timpson Visitor Ticket Information for Monday, October 26, 2020
Joaquin vs. Timpson Visitor Ticket Information
Vouchers for the Joaquin vs. Timpson varsity football game to be played on 10/30 will be available at the Joaquin Administration Office starting Monday (10/26). The band will be traveling to Timpson for this game. Vouchers will be issued according to the guidelines listed in the table below.
|
Weekday
|
Purchasing Group
|
Ticket Limit
|
Monday
|
Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, band/majorettes, cheerleaders & water girls.
|
Limit 2 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family
*For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a limit of 2 tickets per family.
|
Tuesday-Thursday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
Limit 2 per person
|
Friday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
No limit – First come, first served
There are 300 visiting team ‘vouchers’ for this game. Admission for the vouchers will be paid at the gate prior to the contest. Parents of athletes/students who are participating in this event are highly encouraged to come get their two vouchers on Monday!!