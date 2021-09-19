Tenaha Tigers News: Upcoming Events and Announcements

September 17, 2021-GAME DAY!!! Tenaha vs Tyler Grace (There) 7:30 pm

September 20, 2021-Board Meeting 5:30 pm

September 22, 2021-HS & JH Cross Country @Huxley Bay Contest in Shelbyville

September 23, 2021-End 1st Grading Period; JH vs Lovelady (Home) 5:00 pm

September 24, 2021-Staff In-Service/Student Holiday; Tigers vs Lovelady (There) 7:00 pm-District Game

September 27, 2021-Beginning 2nd Grading Period

September 29, 2021-Dual Credit Students @ UT Tyler 10-2 pm; HS & JH Cross Country @ Zavalla

September 30, 2021-JH vs Colmesneil (There) 5:00 pm; Report Cards

October 1, 2021-Pep Rally; Early Release; HS Cross Country @ White Oak HS;

October 2, 2021-Hall of Honor beginning at 9:30 am in Cafetorium; Parade 11:00 am; Homecoming Tigers vs Colmesneil in Raymond Jackson Stadium at 2:00 pm

October 4, 2021-Holiday

Homecoming Theme: “Unleash the Tigers”-Homecoming is Saturday, October 2nd.

The 17th Annual Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony will be in the Tenaha Cafetorium at 9:30 am on October 2, 2021.

Family and Former Hall of Honor Members are welcomed to attend.

The Homecoming Parade will follow at 11:00 am, followed by the introduction of our Hall of Honor recipients prior to the Tigers vs Colmesneil Game in the Raymond Jackson Stadium beginning at 2:00 pm.

Cynthia “Sam” Kay

Anyone associated with TENAHA ISD knows about “Ms. Sam '' and her love and support for Tenaha Schools. She devoted years of her life to the TENAHA ISD family, exhibiting Tiger Pride in everything she did. Having served as a dedicated paraprofessional, elementary school secretary, and district PEIMS coordinator, Sam knew and well-represented the district from a professional standpoint. It is, however, in her other capacities that she shared personally her love for this school and forged relationships that have impacted so many. As a bus driver, she was often the first and last person Tenaha’s children saw each day, and she made the most of that time. She was instrumental in helping to start Tenaha’s band program which has improved the lives of so many, allowing it to grow into what it is today. She was drill team director and a cheerleader sponsor, creating new and exciting routines throughout the year. Sam touched the lives of generations of Tenaha students with her love and support, creating connections with each person she came into contact with. Cynthia “Sam” Kay spent countless hours investing in the lives of the Tenaha students, all while proudly rearing her own Tigers - Buffey, Gabriel, Jamie and step-children Rhonda and Kenneth.

Phyllis Thompson

Graduating Tenaha ISD in 1980, Phyllis has been a faithful TENAHA ISD employee for 28 years, but she is so much more than an employee. Phyllis is the Tenaha spirit embodied in one person; she truly “bleeds maroon.” Her job description is custodian and hospitality designee, but she wears many more hats than that. She sees a need and fills it no matter where the need occurs. Everyone in our community has benefitted from Phyllis’ gift of hospitality. She has cooked and catered almost every event at TENAHA ISD through the years she has been here. Not only does she create beautiful spaces for events, but she provides delicious food for her Tigers to enjoy. Phyllis is a prayer warrior and she takes that seriously. A member of Greater Elizabeth Church of God in Christ, she is a licensed missionary and works tirelessly with the children of her church. As she was busy serving the community of Tenaha, she was also rearing two sons, Retired Master Sergeant Justin Adams, and Jeffery Thompson. Phyllis has four grandchildren, Jared Adams, Noah Thompson, Za’Vyon Thompson, and Zyhariona Cooper Thompson.

Tenaha Cross Country

Boys won the 1st place team championship for the second week in a row. 36 schools competed at West Sabine on Wednesday.

Evan 2nd

Jario 4th

Misael 6th

Alan 11th

Alex 20th

Team score = 43

4 varsity girls competed, and Estrella hit her PR in the low 14s! It was Jadaleeyah’s 1st meet ever and she ran a low 15s. Girls are making great progress!

Wednesday was the first meet ever for almost all of the Jr. High. Kids had fun, and experienced something new. The run times will improve, when they put the work in. Overall, it’s always a great day to be a Tenaha Tiger! Good job kids! Marco 9th , Adrian 11th Coach Sisk

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tiger Yearbook"

If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581