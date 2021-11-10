Tenaha Tigers' News

November 11, 2021-Report Cards; Businessmen’s Meeting; Tenaha Tigers vs Burkeville Mustangs at Jasper - 7 pm start time.

November 12, 2021-JVG/VG in Winnsboro 5:00 pm

November 15, 2021-Regular Board Member 5:30 pm; Senior (FAFSA) Financial Aide Meeting; JH Girls (4:30 pm) JH Boys (5:30 pm) @ Shelbyville

November 16, 2021- Tiger Den Reserved for VOD Medal at 10 am

November 17, 2021-Picture Retakes; Sr Cap & Gown; Kindergarten Cap & Gown;

November 22-26, 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday

November 22, 2021-JVG/VG vs Carthage (Home) 1:00 pm

November 29, 2012-JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); JHG vs Timpson 4:30 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs White Oak 5:00 pm (Home)

December 2, 2021-VG @ Lipan Tournament; JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); Progress Reports

December 6, 2021- JHB vs Joaquin 5:30pm (There); JHG vs Joaquin 4:30 pm (There)

Don't forget to watch the live stream if you can't make the game at:

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ search/?query=tenaha

Remembering our Safe Keepers:

On November 11th, we pause to reflect on the history of this great Nation and honor all those who fought to defend it. Originally titled “Armistice Day” and intended to celebrate the end of World War I, “the war to end all wars,” Veterans Day allows us to give thanks to veterans past and present, men and women from all walks of life and all ethnicities, who stood up and said, “Send me.”

We recognize your sacrifices, your sense of duty and your love for this country and family.

Veterans Day is also the beginning of the longer holiday season, and a time of travel. Use this opportunity to check on our veterans. A simple question inquiring about their holiday plans or a reaffirmation of their importance to you, and this country has the potential to make a difference and keep them safe and alive.

Veterans, Thank you again for your service to this great country.

Tenaha ISD wish you a safe and happy Veterans Day.

This is what state champions look like!!!

****There are plans in the making for a welcome back parade for today (Wednesday, November 10, 2021) around 5:00 or 5:30!

Stay tune to social media for more details.

We would love to have as much participation as possible!!!

This is history in the making for Tenaha ISD!! It’s a great time to be a Tiger!! (1st Place State Champions!!!)

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tigers"

If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Businesses that would like to place their business card on the Tiger News may contact Brenda Lucas at lucasbrenda@tenahaisd.com or by calling 936-248-5000 ext 201 for details.

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581