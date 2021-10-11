Tenaha Tigers' News
October 11, 2021-HS & JH CX District Meet in Shelbyville; Mineola Marching Contest @ HS 5 pm
October 13, 2021-Drug Free Banner Signing @ Noon
October 14, 2021-JH vs Mt. Enterprise (There) 5:00 pm
October 15, 2021-Pink Out Game!!!; Tenaha vs Mt. Enterprise (Home) 7 pm <District Game> SEC Closed
October 16, 2021-UIL Marching Contest @ LOBO Stadium in Longview 9:30 pm
October 18, 2021- Regular Board Meeting 5:30 pm
October 21, 2021-JH vs Cushing (Home) 5:00 pm; PreK-Kinder to Pumpkin Patch (Dixie Maze)
October 22, 2021-Tenaha vs Cushing (There) 7:00 pm <District Game>; Flu Clinic
October 25, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up; Drug Free Program in SEC Grades 3-12 @ 2 pm
October 26, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up; HS CCX @ Sam Houston State University Regional Meet; …
October 27, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up; Blood Drive in HS Parking Lot
October 28, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up; Senior Night; Pre Game 5:30 pm; Cake Auction;
October 29, 2021- Book Character Day
October 30, 2021-JVG/VG vs Huntington (There) 11:00 am Scrimmage; Area Marching Contest @ Lindale HS ………………………………………………………………………………
November 3, 2021-JVG/VG vs Lufkin (There) TBA Scrimmage
All A’s Honor Roll
6th Grade - Jocelyn Aguilar, Nancy Flores, and Michael Loredo
8th Grade - Arianna Dagley and Arieunna Horton
9th Grade - Jaydaleeya Curtis
10th Grade - Jessica Aguilar, Kamran Barber, Britney Barona, I’Tiyanna Dagley, Jesel Gonzalez, Dalia Romero, Jordan Ross, Angelica Sandoval, and Mark Segovia
11th Grade - Leticia Balladres-Lopez, Kim Cave, Aaron Flores, and Dafne Pelcastre
12th Grade - Maria Alcaraz, Konner Barber, Trindon Claiborne, Sarahi Flores, Olivia Ford, Ja’Quaylin Garrett, John Head, Cindy Hernandez, Rodrigo Lezcano, Jose Lopez, Alan Mosqueda, and Mariza Yanez
All A’s and B’s Honor Roll
6th Grade - Ana Balldares-Lopes, Carter Duncan, Miriam Flores Espinoza, Jason Flores, Evenlyn Galvan, Rodrigo Hernandez, Jaya Johnson, Angel Lopez-Magana, David Loredo, Maria Maya, and Dalinda Segovia
7th Grade - Kendilyn Bell, Keren Cato, Jasmine Clifton, John Farmer, Alexander Flores, Ramon Flores, Matthew Gatlin, Zakary Hartley, Emely Hernandez, Gage Jenkins, Verranza Mendez, Jonathan Ramirez, Adrian Ross, and Ciro Sandoval
8th Grade - Eddie Barona, Emily Galvin, Maximas Garvin, Jennifer Gonzalez, Alondra Gonzalez, Carloyn Mathis, Aaron Plata, Luis Ramirez, Karen Reyna, Julissa Rico, Clinton Sims, Kaleb Wagstaff, and Jon Wittenburg
9th Grade - Jayden Beatriz, Chezni Dominguez, Shelby Eubank, Diana Flores, Jairo Hernandez, Brianna Jackson, Brikelian Kenny, Autumn Moody, Marely Perales, Yelitza Perez, and Brayden Raymond
10th Grade - Melissa Flores, Neida Flores, Tyreunnia Dock, Misael Hernandez, Ka’Nyia Hill, Tyson Jenkins, Kimberly Lopez, A’Jeunna Moore, Ja’Tyrian Moore, Michael Santana, La’Taejha Steadman, Gladys Tovar, Robert Williams, and Cristian Zelaya Rodriguez
11th Grade - Estrella Bustamente, Emily Chambliss, Chase Hutto, Emily Perales, and Evan Plata
12th Grade - David Chavira, Adalynn Ducan, Jeremy Evans, Iyterrica Giles, Paxton Graves, Hannah Hicks, Michael Kellar, Pacey Rhodes, Jaquavion Samuels, Mimi Tovar, and Amy Trejo
Another Win !!!!!!
Senior News:
The Tenaha senior class will be raffling off this custom made Tenaha Tiger fire pit on October 28th at the last home football game...tickets may be purchased from any senior or at any home football game just inside the gate. We would like to give a big Thank You to C&J A/C and Electrical for the donation of time & energy creating this outstanding fire pit to help support our seniors!!!
OR: huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com
Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.
A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.
Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974
"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tigers"
If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com
Businesses that would like to place their business card on the Tiger News may contact Brenda Lucas at lucasbrenda@tenahaisd.com or by calling 936-248-5000 ext 201 for details.
Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581
