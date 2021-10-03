Home
Tenaha Tiger News: Homecoming Week

Sun, 10/03/2021 - 10:08pm Ourtown1
Brenda Lucas

 

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activitieswww.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

Tenaha ISD also has a facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/Tenaha-Independent-School-District-486433751368156/

September 30, 2021- Report Cards went home;    Super Hero Day

May be an image of 2 people, outdoors and indoor      May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor

October 1, 2021-Pep Rally; Early Release 11:30 am; Spirit Day

May be an image of 3 people, people standing and indoor May be an image of 1 person, child and standing    May be an image of 2 people, child, people standing and indoor May be an image of 2 people, child, people standing and indoor May be an image of 7 people, child, people standing, indoor and text that says '910 9% 10 YOUR TIGERS 88 TIGERS ત'

October 2, 2021-Hall of Honor beginning at 9:30 am in Cafetorium; Parade 11:00 am; Pre-Game 1:30 pm; Homecoming Tigers vs Colmesneil in Raymond Jackson Stadium at 2:00 pm

October 4, 2021-Holiday

October 6, 2021-HS CX @ Lufkin HS-Coke Classic

October 7, 2021-JH vs West Sabine (Home) 5:00 pm

October 8, 2021-Tigers vs West Sabine (There) 7 pm District Game

October 9, 2021-Pre UIL Marching Contest @ Carthage 9:30 am @ Pine Tree HS 2:30 pm

October 11, 2021-HS & JH CX District Meet in Shelbyville; Mineola Marching Contest @ HS 5 pm

KGAS Radio will be broadcasting the Homecoming Parade and Tigers vs Colmesneil Bulldogs GameIf you are interested in sponsoring the parade and/or the game call 903-693-7176. They will also be doing the “Shout Outs.”

May be an image of 5 people and people playing sports

 

HS Cheer is selling pink out shirts....  Let Mrs. Jenkins know if you would like one.  $20.00

add $3 for 2xl or larger. 

Orders go in on 5th and shirts will be delivered on 12th.

Thanks! Brandy

jenkinsbrandy@tenahaisd.com

 

 

pink out shirt (1).JPG

 

Senior News:

The Tenaha senior class will be raffling off this custom made Tenaha Tiger fire pit on October 28th at the last home football game...tickets may be purchased from any senior or at any home football game just inside the gate. We would like to give a big Thank You to C&J A/C and Electrical for the donation of time & energy creating this outstanding fire pit to help support our seniors!!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OR: huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

 

 

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town,  and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to:  Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tiger Yearbook"

If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581

Attachments:

2021 Football Schedules

Menu

2021-2022 School Calendar

 

Sportswear:

tenahatigers.itemorder.com

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

