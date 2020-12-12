Tenaha Tiger News - December 11, 2020

December 12, 2020-JVB/VB vs Tarkington in SEC 4:00 pm

December 13, 2020-Band leaves for San Antonio

December 14, 2020- Band compete in State Marching Contest

December 15, 2020-JVB/VB vs LaPoynor (Home) 5:00 pm; JVG/VG vs Shelbyville (There) 5:00 pm-District Game

December 17, 2020-JH G/B vs San Augustine 5:30 There

December 18, 2020-Early Release 11:30 am; End 3rd Grading Period; JVB/VB in Jefferson 5:00 pm; JVG/VG vs Martinsville (Home) 5:00 pm

December 19, 2020-JVB/VB vs MP Chapel Hill (Home) 5:00 pm

December 21, 2020-January 1, 2021 Christmas Break

December 21, 2020-JVG/VG/JVB/VB vs Martins Mill (There) 12:00 pm

December 22, 2020-JVG/VG/JVB/VB vs Hull Daisetta (Home) 1:00 pm

December 29, 2020- JVG/VG/JVB/VB vs Gary (There) 1:00 pm

January 1, 2021-New Year Holiday

January 2, 2021-JVG/VG/JVB/VB vs Timpson (Home) 1:00 pm

January 4, 2021-Student Holiday/Teacher In-Service

January 5, 2021-Begin 4th Grading Period; JVG/VG/JVB/VB vs San Augustine (There) 4:30 pm

January 7, 2021- JH vs Gary (Home) 5:30 pm; Report Cards Go Home

January 9, 2021-JVG/VG vs Chireno (There) 2:00 pm

Elementary sharing some fun next week as they spread some holiday cheer!!

Monday – Wear your favorite holiday shirt

Tuesday – Grinch Day!! Wear green or anything Grinch

Wednesday – Wear a Santa hat and red

Thursday – Polar Express Day Wear your pj’s

Friday – Wear Christmas socks!! Early release 11:30

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together c/o Scott Tyner - P. O. Box 318, Tenaha, Texas 75974

