TENAHA Regional Tournament Information

Regional Tournament Information

The Tigers advance to the Region 3 AA Tournament to be held March 6th and 7th in Bryan, TX. The Tenaha Tigers will take on the Grapeland Sandies, Friday, March 6th, at 6pm. The Tigers will be the visiting team. Winner advances to Game 3 to be held on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00pm. Tenaha ISD will release at 11:30 am on Friday to allow for travel time.

Fan Parking Friday and Saturday:

Games will be played at Bryan High School, Viking Gym located at 3450 Campus Drive, Bryan, TX 77802. Parking is available in multiple parking lots around the gym. Please note that there will also be a baseball tournament and soccer games hosted at same location on Friday. There should be plenty of parking but fans may have to walk from nearby parking lot to the gym. DO NOT PARK IN THE WAL-MART PARKING LOT. THEY WILL TOW YOUR VEHICLE!

Ticket prices and information:

NO PASSES WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR REGIONAL TOURNAMENT! Cash only, no checks or credit cards are accepted. Ticket sales begin at 5pm on Friday and 12pm on Saturday. Ticket prices will be the same for both Friday and Saturday $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Please note that signs will not be permitted within arena. Signs will not be permitted in stands or hung from railings.

Fan Bus Information:

A Fan Bus will be traveling to the game on Friday and Saturday (if we win*). Call Regina Tovar at 936-248-5000 EXT. 501 for Fan bus information. Tickets for fan bus are $10 on a first come first serve basis. (44 seats) Game admission is NOT included. You will buy a game ticket at the door. The Fan Bus will be departing from the Tiger Gym Parking lot at 1:00 pm with a scheduled stop at Bucee’s. The fan bus will be returning immediately after the game.

*If Tigers win they will play Saturday at 1:00 pm. A fan bus will be provided. Tickets for fan bus Saturday will be $10 on a first come first serve basis as you board the bus. Game admission is NOT included. You will buy a game ticket at the door. The bus will depart from the Tiger Gym parking lot at 8:00 am with a scheduled stop at Bucee’s. The bus will return to Tenaha immediately after the game. ALL STUDENTS/CHILDREN MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. STUDENTS GRADES 9-12 MAY RIDE FAN BUS WITHOUT AN ADULT. TICKET PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR BEVERAGE.