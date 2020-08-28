TENAHA ISD: Junior High Athletic Schedule
Date: Opponent: Time:
September 17 JH-Grace Community (Home) 4:30
September 24 JH-Lovelady (Away) 5:00
October 1 JH-Colmesneil (Here) 5:00
October 8 JH- West Sabine (There) 5:00
October 15 JH-Mt. Enterprise (Home) 5:00
October 22 JH-Cushing (There) 5:00
October 29 JH-Overton (Home) 5:00
November 6 BYE
Coaches:
AD/Head Coach: Jeremy Jenkins
Assistant Coaches: Kevin Cates, Robert Tamplin, Todd Bodden,
Luke Balkcom, and Matt Garvin
Superintendent: Scott Tyner
HS Principal: Linda Jacobs MS Principal: Greg Jenkins
Band Director: Brian Sours
Assistant Band Director: Shannon Johnson; Cristie Roye
Cheerleader Sponsors: Brandy Jenkins and Carrie Jenkins
