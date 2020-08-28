Home

TENAHA ISD: Junior High Athletic Schedule

Date:                                              Opponent:                                                            Time:                     

                                   

September 17                                JH-Grace Community (Home)                             4:30

 

September 24                                JH-Lovelady    (Away)                                             5:00               

                                                           

October 1                                         JH-Colmesneil (Here)                                              5:00

                                                                       

October 8                                       JH- West Sabine (There)                                        5:00               

                                                                       

October 15                                     JH-Mt. Enterprise (Home)                                      5:00 

                                                                       

October 22                                      JH-Cushing (There)                                                 5:00                

                                                           

October 29                                      JH-Overton (Home)                                                 5:00 

                                                           

November 6                                         BYE                                               

           

 

Coaches:

AD/Head Coach: Jeremy Jenkins

Assistant Coaches: Kevin Cates, Robert Tamplin, Todd Bodden,

Luke Balkcom, and Matt Garvin

 

Superintendent: Scott Tyner 

HS Principal: Linda Jacobs                             MS Principal: Greg Jenkins

Band Director: Brian Sours   

Assistant Band Director:  Shannon Johnson; Cristie Roye

Cheerleader Sponsors:  Brandy Jenkins and Carrie Jenkins                                                                                                     

 08/20/2020

