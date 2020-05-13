TENAHA ISD: Hall of Honor Notice

History

On May 17, 2005, the Tenaha Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the creation of the Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor in order to recognize those individuals that have distinguished themselves as past or current educators, alumni, or supporters of the Tenaha school system.

Either a brunch or meal is served at some point during the day and a plaque is presented to honoree (s) and a very distinguished plaque with their picture is placed in the high school foyer.

All Hall of Honor inductees and their immediate families are presented to the community on the football field prior to the Tiger Homecoming Game or other game time if that happens to be the case. Six complimentary tickets are provided, and a designated seating area is provided.

Rules:

Inductees: Four Categories

Alumni Athletes Educators Supporters

Inductees may be nominated five years after graduation or have given five years of service to Tenaha ISD.

Class of 2020: 1-2 Honorees nominated by at least 3 TISD Alumni as chosen by the Hall of Honor Committee and approved by the Tenaha Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Selection Committee: Five person committee (2 rotating board members with annual terms and 3 resident Alumni Members)

The 16th annual induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the TISD Cafetorium unless a situation occurs to prevent our convening. All inductees will be introduced to the community during a pre-game ceremony prior to the game between the Tenaha Tigers and the West Sabine Tigers at a time yet to be determined.

Timeline:

June 15, 2020 Nomination forms available

August 3, 2020 Deadline for submitting nominations to Tenaha ISD

August 18, 2020 Selections announced

October 10, 2020 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony

Nominations to the Hall of Honor must be made by former Tenaha High School Alumni.