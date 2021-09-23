Tenaha High School: 2021 Grand Marshal Announcement

September 23, 2021 - Tenaha Independent School District has named

Michael “Runt” Ramsey as the 2021 Grand Marshal of the 68th annual

Tenaha High School Homecoming Parade. Michael “Runt” Ramsey, a 1968

graduate of Tenaha High School will have the honor of leading this year’s

parade. “Runt” is a lifelong member of the Tenaha community and has

always played an active role in promoting the students of Tenaha ISD as

well as promoting the success of the Tenaha community by presiding as our

City Mayor. “Runt” although retired is still an integral part of the Tiger

Tradition as he continues to serve our students as Tenaha’s Athletic

Trainer. Tenaha Independent School District is proud to have Mr. Michael

Ramsey as the 2021 Grand Marshal!

This year’s homecoming theme is “Unleash the Tigers”. The homecoming

parade is set for Saturday, October 2 nd , at 11:00 am. Other activities

planned for homecoming day are the Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony at

9:30 am. The pre-game activities will begin at 1:30 pm. The Tigers will

take on the Colmesneil Bulldogs at 2:00 pm.