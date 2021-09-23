Tenaha High School: 2021 Grand Marshal Announcement
September 23, 2021 - Tenaha Independent School District has named
Michael “Runt” Ramsey as the 2021 Grand Marshal of the 68th annual
Tenaha High School Homecoming Parade. Michael “Runt” Ramsey, a 1968
graduate of Tenaha High School will have the honor of leading this year’s
parade. “Runt” is a lifelong member of the Tenaha community and has
always played an active role in promoting the students of Tenaha ISD as
well as promoting the success of the Tenaha community by presiding as our
City Mayor. “Runt” although retired is still an integral part of the Tiger
Tradition as he continues to serve our students as Tenaha’s Athletic
Trainer. Tenaha Independent School District is proud to have Mr. Michael
Ramsey as the 2021 Grand Marshal!
This year’s homecoming theme is “Unleash the Tigers”. The homecoming
parade is set for Saturday, October 2 nd , at 11:00 am. Other activities
planned for homecoming day are the Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony at
9:30 am. The pre-game activities will begin at 1:30 pm. The Tigers will
take on the Colmesneil Bulldogs at 2:00 pm.