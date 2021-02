TENAHA BASEBALL SCHEDULE

2021 DISTRICT 23-2A

TUE 3/2 @ SHELBYVILLE 6PM

FRI 3/5 VS SHELBYVILLE 4PM

TUE 3/9 VS TIMPSON 4PM

FRI 3/12 @ TIMPSON 6PM

TUE 3/16 @ MARTINSVILLE 6PM

FRI 3/19 VS MARTINSVILLE 4PM

TUE 3/23 VS MT. ENTERPRISE 4PM

FRI 3/26 @ MT. ENTERPRISE 6PM

TUE 3/30 @ JOAQUIN 6PM

THUR 4/1 VS JOAQUIN 4PM

TUE 4/6 VS GARRISON 4PM

FRI 4/9 @ GARRISON 6PM

TUE 4/13 @ WODEN 6PM

FRI 4/16 VS WODEN 4PM

TUE 4/20 -BYE WEEK-

FRI 4/23 -BYE WEEK-

TUE 4/27 VS GARY 4PM

FRI 4/30 @ GARY 6PM