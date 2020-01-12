Tenaha Baseball Schedule 2020 Date:Opponent:Location:Time:3/3/2020ShelbyvilleTenaha4:003/6/2020ShelbyvilleShelbyville6:003/10/2020TimpsonTimpson6:003/13/2020TimpsonTenaha4:003/17/2020MartinsvilleTenaha4:003/20/2020MartinsvilleMartinsville6:003/24/2020Mt. EnterpriseMt. Enterprise6:003/27/2020Mt. EnterpriseTenaha4:003/31/2020JoaquinTenaha4:004/3/2020JoaquinJoaquin4:304/7/2020GarrisonGarrison6:004/9/2020GarrisonTenaha4:004/14/2020WodenTenaha4:004/17/2020WodenWoden6:004/21/2020Bye 4/24/2020Bye 4/28/2020GaryGary6:005/1/2020GaryTenaha4:00 ***SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*** Head Coach: Daniel Ball Email:

