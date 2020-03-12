With Chase on the Mound, Garrison Bulldogs Varsity Shuts Out Mt. Enterprise

Chase Tinsley didn't allow a single run against Mt. Enterprise, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Garrison Bulldogs Varsity to a 24-0 victory on Tuesday. The Garrison Bulldogs were boosted by Chace Rodriguez who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Rodriguez homered in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the fourth. Things started moving fast in the first inning, when an error scored one run for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs scored 16 runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower was led by Fredrick Christopher, Tyler Spivey, Jaden Hall, Britt King, Rodriguez, and Canyon Holmes, all driving in runs in the frame. A single by Dean in the first inning was a positive for Mt. Enterprise. Tinsley earned the victory on the hill for the Bulldogs. He went four innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out nine and walking zero. Dean took the loss for Mt. Enterprise. He surrendered six runs on seven hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Jackson started the game for Mt. Enterprise. He went one and one-third innings, allowing 18 runs on eight hits and striking out one. The Bulldogs hit one home run on the day. Rodriguez had a four bagger in the first inning. The Bulldogs racked up 18 hits in the game. Rodriguez, Spivey, Tristen Adkison, Holmes, King, and Hall each collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Rodriguez went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead in hits. The Bulldogs didn't commit a single error in the field. Andrew Slowikowski had the most chances in the field with ten.