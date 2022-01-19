Home
Updated Varsity and Jr. High Track Schedule

        JOAQUIN       

Track Schedule 2022

North Desoto              B/G                     Feb 24th

Nacogdoches              B/G                   Mar. 3rd           

Beckville                    B/G                 March 10th

Nacogdoches             B/G                 March 17th

North Desoto             B/G                 March 24th

CARTHAGE             B/G                March 31st

District                       B/G         April 4th and 7th

AREA                        B/G                 April, 13th

Regionals                   B/G            April 22th-23rd

STATE                       B/G               May 12-14th

(All meets start at 4:00 until District, District and Area Meets will be in Shelbyville, Regionals in Palestine, The State Meet will be in Austin Texas.)

 

Head Coach: Jared Jones, Mindy Bragg              Assistant Coaches: Jared Duck

Boys AD: Wade Lawson                                                   Girls AD: Steven McCann

Principal: Terri Gray                                                   Superintendent: Ryan Fuller

 

