Updated Varsity and Jr. High Track Schedule
JOAQUIN
Track Schedule 2022
North Desoto B/G Feb 24th
Nacogdoches B/G Mar. 3rd
Beckville B/G March 10th
Nacogdoches B/G March 17th
North Desoto B/G March 24th
CARTHAGE B/G March 31st
District B/G April 4th and 7th
AREA B/G April, 13th
Regionals B/G April 22th-23rd
STATE B/G May 12-14th
(All meets start at 4:00 until District, District and Area Meets will be in Shelbyville, Regionals in Palestine, The State Meet will be in Austin Texas.)
Head Coach: Jared Jones, Mindy Bragg Assistant Coaches: Jared Duck
Boys AD: Wade Lawson Girls AD: Steven McCann
Principal: Terri Gray Superintendent: Ryan Fuller