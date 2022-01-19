Updated Varsity and Jr. High Track Schedule

JOAQUIN

Track Schedule 2022

North Desoto B/G Feb 24th

Nacogdoches B/G Mar. 3rd

Beckville B/G March 10th

Nacogdoches B/G March 17th

North Desoto B/G March 24th

CARTHAGE B/G March 31st

District B/G April 4th and 7th

AREA B/G April, 13th

Regionals B/G April 22th-23rd

STATE B/G May 12-14th

(All meets start at 4:00 until District, District and Area Meets will be in Shelbyville, Regionals in Palestine, The State Meet will be in Austin Texas.)

Head Coach: Jared Jones, Mindy Bragg Assistant Coaches: Jared Duck

Boys AD: Wade Lawson Girls AD: Steven McCann

Principal: Terri Gray Superintendent: Ryan Fuller