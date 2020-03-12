Pitching by Chloee Shuts Out Douglass, Joaquin Lady Rams Varsity Takes the Win

Chloee Mason threw a shutout to lead the Lady Rams past Douglass 13-0 on Tuesday. They secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to walks by Kennedy Stanley and Ebbie McCann, singles by Chrislyn Pena and Kalie Brooks, a groundout by Maddisyn Cheatwood, and an error on a ball put in play by Mason. In the first inning, the Lady Rams got their offense started. Stanley's sac fly scored one run for the team. The Lady Rams tallied seven runs in the fourth inning. Lady Rams batters contributing to the big inning included Stanley, Mason, Pena, Brooks, Cheatwood, and McCann, all knocking in runs in the inning. One bright spot for Douglass was a single by Harlee in the third inning. Mason took the win for the Lady Rams. She lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine and walking one. McKenna took the loss for Douglass. She lasted four innings, allowing six hits and 11 runs while striking out four. Lady Rams had nine hits in the game. Brooks and McCann all had multiple hits. Brooks led with three hits in four at bats. Joaquin Lady Rams tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases. Madison Baker led the way with two.