Meet the Rams will be held on August 19th at 6:30 p.m. on the football field prior to Battle on the Border which will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Joaquin Athletic Booster Club will be taking the gate and it will be $5 for everyone school aged and older. We are looking forward to a great football season. Go RAMS!

Submitted by: Madison Jones, JHS Cheer Sponsor