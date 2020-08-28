Joaquin Ram Football Game Location Change

The Joaquin Ram varsity home football game scheduled for tonight (8/28)vs. Beckville will be played at Beckville ISD. All home tickets sold will be honored. The Joaquin Band will travel and perform. Joaquin fans will be seated on the visitor side. Kickoff time remains 7:30 pm. The administration office will be open until 2:00 pm today for ticket sales. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate. Face coverings will be required.

Wade Lawson, Boys Athletic Director