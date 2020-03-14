Joaquin Lady Rams Varsity Victorious Alto Thanks to Second Inning Boost

A five-run second inning led the Lady Rams to a 9-2 victory on Friday. The offensive firepower was led by Maddisyn Cheatwood, Addi Harvey, Ebbie McCann, Jayden Bass, and Kennedy Stanley, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. The Lady Rams opened up scoring in the second inning. An error scored one run for the Lady Rams. Chloee Mason was the winning pitcher. She surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero. Abbie took the loss for Alto. She surrendered nine runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out two. The Lady Rams totaled 12 hits. McCann, Mason, Chrislyn Pena, and Stanley all had multiple hits. Stanley, Pena, Mason, and McCann all had two hits to lead Joaquin Lady Rams Varsity.

Abby led Alto with three hits in four at bats.