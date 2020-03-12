Joaquin Lady Rams are 13-1 on the season and 2-0 in district.  With 2 shutout wins against Douglass and Cushing

Chloee Throws Shutout as Joaquin Lady Rams Varsity Defeats Cushing. Mason had all the right stuff on Tuesday for the Lady Rams, allowing zero runs and besting Cushing by a score of 10-0. The Lady Rams secured the victory thanks to six runs in the second inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Ebbie McCann and Mason, a home run by Madison Baker, and an error on a ball put in play by Kennedy Stanley. Mason led the Lady Rams to victory in the circle. She lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out eight. Burt took the loss for Cushing. She allowed 11 hits and ten runs over four and a third innings, striking out two. The Lady Rams socked one home run on the day. Baker went deep in the second inning. The Lady Rams totaled 11 hits. Mason, Maddisyn Cheatwood, and Jayden Bass each had multiple hits. Bass, Cheatwood, and Mason all had two hits to lead the Lady Rams. They Lady Rams didn't commit a single error in the field. McCann had the most chances in the field with eight.