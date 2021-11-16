Joaquin Lady Ram: JJ Bass Softball Commitment

Joaquin Lady Ram JJ Bass made it official on Monday. JJ has signed her commitment letter to play softball for the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain. JJ is a three year starter for the Lady Rams softball team. She was last years District Offensive MVP. JJ’s future college coach, Tracy Nealy, had this to say about JJ. “Not only is JJ a super good athlete she is also a super good person. We love the great attitude and the way she plays the game combined with her positive energy. We are looking forward to her making a big contribution to next year‘s team.” Coach Tracy Nealy. Along with being an outstanding softball player JJ also participates in Cross Country, Basketball, Track, and Cheer. She has competed at the regional meets in Cross Country and Track over the last couple years and has been a 1st Team All District Basketball player for the Lady Rams. We look forward to watching JJ the remainder of her Senior season here at Joaquin as well as her future games in college.