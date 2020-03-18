To the Joaquin ISD Community:

After much consideration, Joaquin ISD will remain closed through April 3rd. The educational plan and feeding program already established will continue to operate to ensure your child’s educational and nutritional needs are met. Please continue to check for updates which will be posted to our website, Facebook page, local media outlets as well as our School Messenger emergency contact system.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as this situation evolves. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact the Joaquin ISD Administration Office at 936-269-3128.