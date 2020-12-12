JOAQUIN ISD: Season Pass Info

JISD Basketball Athletes, Parents and Fans:

We will be selling District 23-AA, High School Season Basketball Tickets for the 2020-21

season. These season tickets will cover admittance into all District games to include home and

away games. However, we will only be allowed to bring 100 visitors to all away district games.

By purchasing this season ticket it will ensure you have a ticket to the away games. Tickets will

not be sold at the door for away games. General Admission tickets will still be sold at the door

for home games in the event that you do not purchase the season pass that covers all district

games.

There will be 100 Season Tickets available at $40 Per Season Pass/Per Person.

Tickets will be sold to JISD Athletes first beginning on 12/10 through 12/17.

Senior Players – 4 Ticket Maximum

Underclassmen – 2 Ticket Maximum

*Athletes will need to bring their money to Coach Lawson or Coach McCann to receive their

Ticket.

After 12/17 the remainder will be sold to the General Public.

If you have any questions please contact:

Wade Lawson

Office Phone: 936-269-3128 Ext. 438

Steven McCann

Office Phone: 936-269-3128 Ext. 428

Thanks,

Wade Lawson, JISD Boys Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Steven McCann, JISD Girls Athletic Director/Head Softball Coach

LEAVE IT BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT!