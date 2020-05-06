JOAQUIN ISD: Joaquin Lady Ram Equipment Drop Off/Pick Up

Joaquin ISD Lady Ram athletic equipment drop off/pick up will be in the Joaquin ISD bus lane from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8th. Please return all uniforms, workout gear and any other Lady Ram issued apparel/equipment at that time. You will also have access to clean out your locker and take any personal items that may have been left at the time of school closure.