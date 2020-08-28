Home

2020 Joaquin ISD Football Season Information

Fri, 08/28/2020 - 12:42pm Ourtown1
Jennifer McCann

RAM STADIUM GUIDELINES

  • JISD will allow spectators to attend games and events with a maximum capacity of 50%

Football Stadium - 800 Home (including standing room and additional roped off areas for spectators), 300 Visitor (including standing room).

  • Signs will be placed for self-screening stating that if you have been around anybody who is confirmed, suspected of, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are not to enter.
  • Spectators are required to wear a face covering as described in executive order GA-29.
  • Groups should maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from other groups and no more than 10 people should sit in one group.
  • JISD will provide hand sanitizing stations at both entrances of our stadium.
  • Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
  • UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines (https://www.uiltexas.org/policy/covid-19/2020- 2021-uil-covid-19-risk-mitigation-guidelines ) will be followed /enforced at all times.
  • HOME spectators will enter through the bus lane/cafeteria gate entrance to the stadium.
  • VISITORS will enter through the Highway 84 gate entrance to the stadium.

 

 

TICKETS    - $5.00 across the board

No passes will be honored this season

 

  • HOME GAMES: There will be 800 tickets available for home games. Tickets will be sold at the JISD Administration Office during normal business hours (8:00 am to 4:00 pm) on the days noted below.

 

    • Tickets for HOME games will be pre-sale only the week of the game in the following format:

 

Weekday

Purchasing Group

Ticket Limit

Monday

Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, cheerleaders, band members, majorettes & water girls

Limit 4 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family

*For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a

limit of 4 tickets per family.

Tuesday

JISD Employees, Faculty & Staff / JISD Board Members

Limit 2 per person

Wednesday –

Thursday

General Admission Ticket Sales

Limit 4 per person

Friday

General Admission Ticket Sales

No limit – First come, first

serve

 

 

 

  • AWAY GAMES: Tickets will be sold the week of the game at the JISD Administration Office during normal business hours (8:00 am – 4:00 pm) on the days noted below.

 

    • Tickets for AWAY games will be pre-sale only in the following format:

 

 

Weekday

Purchasing Group

Ticket Limit

Monday

Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, cheerleaders & water girls

*The band/majorettes will not be traveling to away games.

Limit 2 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family

*For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a limit of 2 tickets per family.

Tuesday-Thursday

General Admission Ticket Sales

Limit 2 per person

Friday

General Admission Ticket Sales

No limit – First come, first serve

 

 

Please see the VISITOR ticket allotment for AWAY games below:

 

Opponent

Visitor Ticket Allotment

GROVETON

400 TICKETS

ORE CITY

325 TICKETS

SAN AUGUSTINE

350 TICKETS

SHELBYVILLE

200 TICKETS

TIMPSON

300 TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

