2020 Joaquin ISD Football Season Information
RAM STADIUM GUIDELINES
- JISD will allow spectators to attend games and events with a maximum capacity of 50%
o Football Stadium - 800 Home (including standing room and additional roped off areas for spectators), 300 Visitor (including standing room).
- Signs will be placed for self-screening stating that if you have been around anybody who is confirmed, suspected of, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are not to enter.
- Spectators are required to wear a face covering as described in executive order GA-29.
- Groups should maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from other groups and no more than 10 people should sit in one group.
- JISD will provide hand sanitizing stations at both entrances of our stadium.
- Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
- UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines (https://www.uiltexas.org/policy/covid-19/2020- 2021-uil-covid-19-risk-mitigation-guidelines ) will be followed /enforced at all times.
- HOME spectators will enter through the bus lane/cafeteria gate entrance to the stadium.
- VISITORS will enter through the Highway 84 gate entrance to the stadium.
TICKETS - $5.00 across the board
- No passes will be honored this season
- HOME GAMES: There will be 800 tickets available for home games. Tickets will be sold at the JISD Administration Office during normal business hours (8:00 am to 4:00 pm) on the days noted below.
-
- Tickets for HOME games will be pre-sale only the week of the game in the following format:
|
Weekday
|
Purchasing Group
|
Ticket Limit
|
Monday
|
Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, cheerleaders, band members, majorettes & water girls
|
Limit 4 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family
*For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a
limit of 4 tickets per family.
|
Tuesday
|
JISD Employees, Faculty & Staff / JISD Board Members
|
Limit 2 per person
|
Wednesday –
Thursday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
Limit 4 per person
|
Friday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
No limit – First come, first
serve
- AWAY GAMES: Tickets will be sold the week of the game at the JISD Administration Office during normal business hours (8:00 am – 4:00 pm) on the days noted below.
-
- Tickets for AWAY games will be pre-sale only in the following format:
|
Weekday
|
Purchasing Group
|
Ticket Limit
|
Monday
|
Parents of students who are participating in the event / Students participating in the event to include: Football players, cheerleaders & water girls
*The band/majorettes will not be traveling to away games.
|
Limit 2 per Student Athlete / Participant’s Family
*For parents with multiple students participating, the number still remains at a limit of 2 tickets per family.
|
Tuesday-Thursday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
Limit 2 per person
|
Friday
|
General Admission Ticket Sales
|
No limit – First come, first serve
Please see the VISITOR ticket allotment for AWAY games below:
|
Opponent
|
Visitor Ticket Allotment
|
GROVETON
|
400 TICKETS
|
ORE CITY
|
325 TICKETS
|
SAN AUGUSTINE
|
350 TICKETS
|
SHELBYVILLE
|
200 TICKETS
|
TIMPSON
|
300 TICKETS